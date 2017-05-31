BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
May 31 Plato Gold Corp
* Plato Gold - says signing two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in Good Hope Niobium project in Killala Lake Area, near Marathon Ontario
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto