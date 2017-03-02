March 2 Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Resolves to raise capital by 5.6 million zlotys ($1.37 million)

* Decides to issue 56.1 million shares at 0.1 zloty per share

* Series G shares will be offered via closed subscription to existing shareholders with preemptive rights

* Each shareholder with preemptive rights to be entitled to acquire 19 new series G shares for every 10 shares owned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0817 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)