BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV says following retirement, harvey will continue to serve as an advisor to playa through year end 2017
* Playa Hotels & Resorts announces retirement of cfo Larry Harvey; Ryan Hymel named as successor
* Playa Hotels & Resorts says Ryan Hymel, currently svp and treasurer, has been appointed by board to succeed Harvey as cfo, effective july 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company