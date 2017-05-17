BRIEF-Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure's FY16 total compensation was $7.5 mln
* CEO Marcelo Claure's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $30 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
May 17 Playtech Plc
* Is delivering a strong performance in 2017 driven by organic growth and recent strategic acquisitions
* Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in year to date remains strong with organic growth supplemented by acquisitions
* Initial phase of our contract with sun bingo has been more challenging than anticipated but has seen an improving performance
* Continue to have active discussions with a range of businesses in gaming division as well as discussions for selective bolt-on acquisitions in financials division
PARIS, June 19 Boeing on Monday launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pool the work of about 800 data experts to provide advanced services to its customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets.