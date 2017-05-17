May 17 Playtech Plc

* Is delivering a strong performance in 2017 driven by organic growth and recent strategic acquisitions

* Growth in daily average revenues in gaming division in year to date remains strong with organic growth supplemented by acquisitions

* Initial phase of our contract with sun bingo has been more challenging than anticipated but has seen an improving performance

* Continue to have active discussions with a range of businesses in gaming division as well as discussions for selective bolt-on acquisitions in financials division