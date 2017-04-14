New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Playway SA:
* To acquire new shares in increased share capital of Live Motion Games sp. z o.o. for 0.4 million zlotys ($100,243)
* Under an investment deal signed with Michal Kaczmarek and Jakub Trzebinski, after the capital increase of Live Motion Games (firm), Plaway (investor) to hold 74 percent stake in the firm
* The investment is to enable Live Motion Games to create games named Car Trader and Taxi VR (working titles) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.