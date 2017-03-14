UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 PLDT Inc-
* Refers to news article "Senate Ok's Smart, Gma Franchise Extension" posted in Business World Online
* "Confirm that the senate approved on third and final reading the bill renewing smart's franchise for another 25 years"
* "Also confirm that the version of the bill approved by the senate contains the provisions cited in the Businessworld news report" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.