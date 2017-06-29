BRIEF-Plexure Group says co to be re-structured

1 Min Read
June 30 (Reuters) - Plexure Group Ltd:
* Plexure Group limited announces re-structure
* Company will be re-structured to include a separate professional services team as a self-sustaining business unit
* Re-Structure will result in 9 permanent and 6 contract staff leaving the company at the start of August 2017
* Reduction in operational headcount will have minimal impact on co's ability to meet its 2017 sales targets
* Re-structure will see co organised into 4 operational groups