Aug 1 (Reuters) - Plover Bay Technologies Ltd

* Revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 was approximately US$17.8 million, an increase of approximately 47.8%

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK2.58 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 was about US$4.1 million, up approximately 47.6%