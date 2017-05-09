AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Plug Power Inc:
* Plug Power announces 2017 first quarter results
* Plug Power Inc - qtrly revenue $15.2 million versus $15.2 million; qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources