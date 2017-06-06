UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
June 6 Comcast Corp
* Plume Design Inc says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
* Plume Design - new investors include comcast cable, samsung venture investment corp and presidio ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047