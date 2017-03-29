BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem launches co-CEO structure and appoints new CFO
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Yaky Yanay appointed co-chief executive officer to serve together with co-chief executive officer Zami Aberman
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results