BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem therapeutics inc- announces promising results from non-human primate pilot study of plx-r18 in acute radiation syndrome
* Pluristem-Plx-R18 cells did not increase leukocyte levels in non-irradiated nhps; all plx-treated groups showed improvements in survival rates versus untreated groups
* Pluristem therapeutics inc- data will inform a pivotal trial that could support marketing authorization under fda's animal rule regulatory pathway
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results