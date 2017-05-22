May 22 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* Pluristem provides shareholder update on corporate and clinical developments

* Says study results showed that all three doses of PLX-R18 improved survival rates compared to control group

* Pluristem Therapeutics -as of March 31, 2017, co had $33.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and marketable securities

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - does not expect necessary clarifications regarding agreement with innovative medical to be provided by end of H1/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: