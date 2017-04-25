April 25 Plus500 Ltd:
* Has reached a settlement agreement with belgium financial
services and markets authority for amount of EUR 550.000
* Settlement was reached in context of public offering of
investment instruments, including cfds as offered by company, in
belgium.
* Settlement does not amount to an admission of guilt or
non-compliance by plus500. Despite
* Felt a settlement agreement was appropriate to respect
authority of fsma and to reach a swift and final clearance of
jurisdictional process.
* Reaffirms that it does not have any regulatory
restrictions in any of group's regulated markets.
