May 9 Plus500 Ltd:
* BaFin conclusion of consultation
* Reiterates that co has always provided balance protection
to its customers across all its product offerings in all its
markets
* Also notes that BaFin has not implemented any leverage
limits. Therefore these changes will have no effect on its
business
* Will continue to implement necessary adjustments to its
business model when required by regulatory changes
* Reaffirms that co does not have any regulatory
restrictions in any of its regulated markets
