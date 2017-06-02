June 2 Plus500 Ltd:
* We are pleased to report that compared to Q1, subsequent
trading revenue has been stronger and profit margins have been
maintained.
* Plus500's current trading has continued positive trends
outlined in q1 trading update issued on 26 April 2017
* None of regulatory changes announced in various
jurisdictions in which company operates has had a material
impact on trading performance
* Company's current net cash balances stood at approximately
$191 million as at 31 may 2017
* Continue to monitor trends closely, and are awaiting
outcome of fca consultation which could affect second half of
2017
