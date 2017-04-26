BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Plus500 Ltd:
* Trading update for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Quarterly revenues of $77.5m and EBITDA 1 of $45.8m, an increase of 25 pct compared to Q1 2016
* Strong qtrly EBITDA margin of 59 pct ahead of market expectations
* Q1 - record number of active customers 2 during quarter; a 6 pct increase on q1 2016
* Q1 - average user acquisition cost 3 decreased by 31 pct compared to q1 2016
* Q1 - average revenue per user 4 diluted by new customers 5 and reduced market volatility in quarter
* Reported a strong Q1's trading with a record number of quarterly active customers
* Board believes that this performance is consistent with current market expectations for full year.
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer