March 10 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Ply gem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 sales $462.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ply gem holdings inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda
to be in range of $250 to $265 million
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is
based on a u.s. Single family housing starts market growth
assumption of 5% to 10%
* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is
also based on an assumption of 3% to 5% growth in u.s. Big
ticket repair and remodel market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: