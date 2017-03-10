March 10 Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Ply gem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 sales $462.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ply gem holdings inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $250 to $265 million

* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is based on a u.s. Single family housing starts market growth assumption of 5% to 10%

* Ply gem holdings inc - company's 2017 annual outlook is also based on an assumption of 3% to 5% growth in u.s. Big ticket repair and remodel market