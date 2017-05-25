May 25 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

* Plymouth industrial reit, inc. Announces commencement of initial public offering

* Plymouth industrial reit inc - commencement of an initial public offering of 3.8 million shares of its common stock

* Plymouth industrial reit inc - ‍initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share​

* Plymouth industrial - ‍plymouth's common stock has been approved for listing, subject to official notice of issuance, on nyse market under symbol "plym."​

* Plymouth industrial reit - to use about $20.0 million of net proceeds from offering to redeem preferred equity interests issued by one of co's subsidiaries