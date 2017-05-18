BRIEF-ETF Managers Group reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Radware Ltd
* ETF Managers Group reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Radware Ltd as of June 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toYjQq) Further company coverage:
May 18 PMPG POLSKIE MEDIA SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ETF Managers Group reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Radware Ltd as of June 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toYjQq) Further company coverage:
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Adds context, background)