US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 PNC Infratech Ltd
* Declared l1 bidder in two hybrid annuity highway projects of NHAI for an aggregate bid project cost (BPC) of rs. 2720.0 crore Source text - (bit.ly/2obv0xw) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)