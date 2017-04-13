April 13 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
* PNC reports first quarter 2017 net income of $1.1 billion,
$1.96 diluted eps
* Q1 revenue $3.9 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly net interest
income increased $30 million, or 1 percent, to $2.2 billion
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - Transitional basel III
common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.5 percent
at March 31, 2017
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly provision for
credit losses was $88 million, an increase of $21 million
* PNC Financial Services Group - pro forma fully phased-in
basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated
10.0 percent at March 31, 2017
* PNC Financial Services- net interest margin increased to
2.77 percent for q1 of 2017 compared with 2.69 percent for Q4
and 2.75 percent for Q1 of 2016
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net charge-offs
increased to $118 million for Q1 compared with $106 million for
Q4
