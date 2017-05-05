BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 PNM Resources Inc
* PNM files settlement in general rate case
* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in an estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of 3.9 percent in 2018
* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of additional 3.4 percent in 2019
* PNM Resources - PNM filed with NMPRC proposed settlement agreement with several of key parties on request to increase retail customer rates effective Jan 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.