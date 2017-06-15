S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Pnm Resources Inc
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.