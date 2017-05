March 3 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* H2 revenue 38.3 million euros ($40.35 million) versus 35.9 million euros year ago

* H2 operating profit 9.4 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Sees 2017 revenue and operating profit to be at least on 2016 level

* Proposes a dividend of 0.50 euro per share for FY 2016