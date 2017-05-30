May 30 Point Loma Resources Ltd

* Point Loma Resources announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly net loss per share - basic $0.03

* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly gross revenue $1.5 million versus $970,000 in quarter ended Dec 31, 2016

* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly total production; boe/d at 6:1; of 582 boe/d versus 341 boe/d in quarter ended Dec 31, 2016

* Point Loma Resources Ltd - Approved a capital budget for second and third quarters that will see approximately $5 million of activity

* Point Loma Resources Ltd - Anticipates planned activities will be precursor to an increase in oil and gas production into Q4