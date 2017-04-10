BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Point Loma Resources Ltd
* Point Loma Resources Ltd- signing of a binding term sheet to enter into a disposition and joint venture with Transerv Energy Ltd
* Point Loma Resources- JV Includes Point Loma selling, assigning a 20 percent working interest in its assets to salt bush for consideration of $5 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results