BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Point Resources, majority owned by HitecVision, says to buy ExxonMobil’s operated upstream business in Norway
* Point Resources says transaction subject to regulatory and partner consents and is expected to complete in q4 2017, with an effective date of 1 January 2017
* Point Resources says 2016 production was 54,000 boe/d from the ExxonMobil operated fields
* Point Resources says the combined company has the potential to grow its production base organically to over 80,000 boe/d by 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2nuwaVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results