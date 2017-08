Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd:

* Says application to recognize claim as a class action has been filed, in central district court, Israel, against company on July 27

* Says claimed amount, if claim is certified as a class action, is estimated by applicant to be NIS 1,332 per client and NIS 50 million

* Says applicant claims during last 7 yrs co is charging some customers for "superior system" while installing "inferior system"