March 8 Points International Ltd:

* Points International Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 revenue $82 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Points international ltd - 2017 gross profit is expected to increase up to 10% from 2016

* Points international ltd - 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to increase up to 10% from 2016