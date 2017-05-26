WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Pokfulam Development Co Ltd
* HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$76.1 million versus HK$103.8 million
* HY turnover HK$70.1 million, up 6%
* Interim dividend in respect of financial year ending 30 september 2017 of hk4 cents per share
* overall rental income of group in second half of financial year is anticipated to be less than that of first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress