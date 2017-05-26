May 26 Pokfulam Development Co Ltd

* HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$76.1 million versus HK$103.8 million

* HY turnover HK$70.1 million, up 6%

* Interim dividend in respect of financial year ending 30 september 2017 of hk4 cents per share

* overall rental income of group in second half of financial year is anticipated to be less than that of first half