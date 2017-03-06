BRIEF-Tobin Properties Q1 oper profit SEK 27.3 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Pokfulam Development
* Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing one-third of issued shares of joint venture
* Deal at aggregate consideration of an amount in hong kong dollars equivalent to RMB184.3 million
* Company expects to record a net gain from transaction of approximately HK$52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO