June 1 Alior Bank SA
* The chief executive of Poland's Alior Bank, Wojciech
Sobieraj, will not apply for another term, the bank says in a
statement on Thursday
* "The Supervisory Board of Alior Bank will make every
effort to establish a new term of office (of the new management
board) in mid June," the bank says
* "Composition of the management board of Alior Bank for the
new term will ensure implementation of the Bank's adopted
strategy for the years 2017-2020," Alior says
* Sobieraj is the creator of Alior Bank and its only chief
executive since the lender was founded in 2008
