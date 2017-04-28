BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA
* CEO Slawomir Sikora says bank aims to achieve double digit return on equity (ROE) in Q4, up from 8.7 percent in Q1
* "I would like ROE to be in double-digits in the fourth quarter," Sikora says
* Says, "First-quarter results do not reflect business dynamics"
* Bank Handlowy, a unit of U.S. Citigroup, saw Q1 net profit at 42.7 million zlotys ($11.0 million) versus 104.4 million zlotys a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lida Kelly)
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.