a day ago
BRIEF-Poland's BZ WBK expects rise in 2017 like-for-like profit -CEO
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Poland's BZ WBK expects rise in 2017 like-for-like profit -CEO

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA

* Poland's BZ WBK CEO Michal Gajewski said on Friday that he expected 2017 net profit to rise year on year, excluding a positive one-off on Visa shares sale which boosted 2016 earnings.

* "The financial results confirm that excluding the element related to Visa we will be able to achieve this ambitious target of our comparable result being better than in 2016. We are not announcing what it will be, but we forecast that it will be higher," Gajewski told reporters.

* Earlier on Friday BZ WBK, a Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander , reported a 10 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 651 million zlotys.

* In 2016 BZ WBK reported a net profit of 2.17 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

