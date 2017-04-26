BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK)
* CFO of Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK says expects to book 70 million zlotys ($18.06 million) of bank guarantee funds charges in Q2
* CEO says strategy focuses on organic growth, but will also look at potential takeovers, if opportunity arises Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8765 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.