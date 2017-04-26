April 26 Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK)

* CFO of Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK says expects to book 70 million zlotys ($18.06 million) of bank guarantee funds charges in Q2

* CEO says strategy focuses on organic growth, but will also look at potential takeovers, if opportunity arises Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8765 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski)