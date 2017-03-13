BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 13 Mbank Sa
* Says Polish regulator asks to withhold dividend payout for 2016.
* Says "received a letter from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority with an individual recommendation to increase its own funds by retaining total net profit generated by the Bank between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )