May 29 PKO BP says:

* Poland's largest bank PKO BP says that it has launched a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) issuance programme worth 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion)

* The bank says that bonds to be issued as part of the programme may be denominated in euros, dollars, Swiss francs and zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting By Warsaw Bureau)