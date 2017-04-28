BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Polar Power Inc
* Polar power reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 sales rose 47 percent to $5.0 million
* Backlog totaled $1.0 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $3.1 million at december 31, 2016.
* Expect gross profit as a percentage of sales to return to levels within normalized range during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock