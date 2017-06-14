BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 14 Polaris Capital Pcl
* Thailand stock exchange sent letter to co regarding to file of petition for business rehabilitation through central bankruptcy court by June 7
* Clarifies that co filed a petition for business rehabilitation with the central bankruptcy court on May 9, 2017
* Central bankruptcy court ordered co to reorganize and set up the company as the planner and approved the rehabilitation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention