BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
June 13 Polaris Materials Corp:
* Polaris Materials announces termination of strategic alliance with Cemex
* Polaris Materials Corp - agreements will now terminate in accordance with terms on September 25, 2017
* Polaris says ERA and Cemex remain bound by terms of agreement which provides exclusive marketing and distribution rights in parts of Northern California
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes