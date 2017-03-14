March 14 Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces 2016 annual financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $11.7 million

* Polaris materials corp - currently anticipates that 2017 volumes in aggregate could decline approximately 5% from 2016 levels

* Polaris materials corp says expect to see gross margins improve in 2017