BRIEF- Micronics Japan to merge with wholly owned unit MJC TECHNO
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned unit MJC TECHNO Co Ltd
June 13Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc
* Says it completes repurchase of 396,500 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 1,715 yen per share, or 680 million yen in total, on June 13
June 23 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :