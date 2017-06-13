June 13Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc

* Says it completes repurchase of 396,500 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased at the price of 1,715 yen per share, or 680 million yen in total, on June 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YL2MEK

