June 9Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc

* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.2 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price up to 680 million yen in total

* Says repurchase period from June 12 to June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T2wmQi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)