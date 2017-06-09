BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc
* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.2 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase price up to 680 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from June 12 to June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/T2wmQi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.