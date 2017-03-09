BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd:
* FY ended Dec 2016 income of 133.5 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
* FY profit before taxation of 116.9 million rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2mlx4Dh Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.