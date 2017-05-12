Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd:
* Q1 income of 1.4 million rupees versus 4.6 million rupees year ago
* Q1 loss before taxation 1.1 million rupees versus profit of 1.8 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2r10agj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester