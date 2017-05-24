BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says co is yet to hear from lenders on decision
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
May 24 Pollux Properties Ltd:
* No dividend has been declared or recommended for financial year ended 31 March 2017
* Fy revenue S$29.9 million versus S$48.3 million
* FY profit for the year S$2.6 million versus S$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer