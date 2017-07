BRIEF-Polygiene increase financial targets for period 2017-2022

July 5 (Reuters) - POLYGIENE AB:

* According to New Targets, Polygiene Should Have Net Sales of More Than Sek 400 Million, Through Organic Growth

* Board of Directors Increases Financial Targets for Polygiene for Period 2017 - 2022

* Ebit Margin of More Than 20 Percent at Latest in Year 2022

