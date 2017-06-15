June 15 Polymet Mining Corp:

* Polymet strengthens finance team; Patrick Keenan appointed Chief Financial Officer; Douglas Newby to focus on project finance

* Polymet Mining Corp - Keenan most recently served as senior vice president finance and treasurer at Newmont