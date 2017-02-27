BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Polyone Corp
* Polyone announces amendment to revolving credit facility
* Polyone corp - polyone has upsized its credit line by $50 million to $450 million
* Polyone corp - under new terms of facility, reduced pricing and extended maturity date from march 1, 2018 to february 24, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange